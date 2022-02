Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a single snowmobile collision that took place Sunday evening in Norwich Township.

Police say emergency crews were notified of the crash on Potters Road on a rural property around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

They say the lone rider was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

