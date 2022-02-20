Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. embassy in Russia asks Americans to plan ‘evacuation’ citing threat of attacks

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 20, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. believes Russia will attack Kyiv in ‘coming days,’ Biden says' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. believes Russia will attack Kyiv in ‘coming days,’ Biden says
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. believes Russia will attack Kyiv in 'coming days,' Biden says

The U.S. embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry.

“There have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine,” the embassy said.

Click to play video: 'Russia holds nuclear drills as Ukraine president issues desperate plea' Russia holds nuclear drills as Ukraine president issues desperate plea
Russia holds nuclear drills as Ukraine president issues desperate plea

“Review your personal security plans,” the embassy said. “Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, questioned if the United States had passed on the information about possible attacks to Russia.

“And if not, how is one to understand all of this?” Zakharova said.

-Reporting by Polina Devitt and Guy Faulconbridge

© 2022 Reuters
United States tagRussia tagUkraine tagPutin tagMoscow tagRussia News tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia conflict tagRussia Putin tagUnited States Russia tagUkraine and Russia tagU.S. and Russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers