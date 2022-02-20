Canada warns against non-essential travel to Belarus as Russian troops amass

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is now advising against non-essential travel to Belarus as Russia conducts military exercises in that country.

The travel advisory warns of a risk of “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” and the risk of “armed conflict with Ukraine.”

“The ability of the Embassy of Canada (in) Poland to provide consular services in Belarus is extremely limited,” the advisory reads.

“If you are in Belarus and your presence isn’t essential, you should consider leaving by commercial means.”

Russia has extended what it calls military exercises in Belarus — originally meant to end Sunday.

The exercises brought around 30,000 Russian troops to Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. Russia has at least 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Russia has made the decision to invade Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand to ensure the country will not enter the NATO alliance was not met.

The U.S. advised its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine and Belarus on Feb. 14, while Canada urged to avoid all travel to Ukraine on Feb. 1.

Canada has sent machine guns and surveillance gear to Ukraine to help aid its defence.

— with files from Saba Aziz and The Associated Press