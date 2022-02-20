Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. reports 54 people in COVID-19 hospital unit, 214 new infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again' Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again
Chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that modelling projections showed a moderate easing of COVID-19 measures could lead to only a limited surge in cases amid the Omicron wave, which she said has passed its peak in Canada. However, she cautioned easing measures too fast would lead to a much bigger surge, though hospitalizations may be lower.

Health officials in Nova Scotia say 54 people are in hospital due to COVID-19.

Those patients are receiving specialized care in a designated COVID-19 unit, including 12 who are in intensive care.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19

Health officials did not include data on new hospital admissions and discharges in a news release issued Sunday.

There are also 135 people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for novel coronavirus, as well as 177 people who contracted the virus while in hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 214 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also being reported.

Officials identified 61 new cases in the Halifax area, 55 in the province’s western zone, 53 in the northern zone and 45 in the eastern zone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Disruptive protests leave mixed results for shifting views on COVID mandates' Disruptive protests leave mixed results for shifting views on COVID mandates
Disruptive protests leave mixed results for shifting views on COVID mandates
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia Coronavirus tagNS COVID-19 tagnova scotia covid tagNS Omicron tagOmicron NS tagNS COVID tagNS coronavirus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers