SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Israel to welcome all tourists regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 20, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Israel offers 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 60 and older' Israel offers 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 60 and older
WATCH ABOVE: Israel offers 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 60 and older – Dec 22, 2021

Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel, the statement said.

Currently only COVID-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.

Read more: Israel adds COVID-19 booster shot requirement to its vaccine passport

“We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity numbers, so this is the time to gradually open up what we were the first in the world to close,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Trending Stories

Israel first shut its borders to foreigners in March 2020. The number of visitors has slowly risen as the country lifted some restrictions, but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Israel bans travel to U.S., Canada and 8 other countries amid Omicron spread' COVID-19: Israel bans travel to U.S., Canada and 8 other countries amid Omicron spread
COVID-19: Israel bans travel to U.S., Canada and 8 other countries amid Omicron spread – Dec 20, 2021

Some 46,000 tourists entered Israel last month, up from 7,800 a year earlier but way lower than the 333,000 that visited in January 2020.

“At the same time, we will keep a finger on the pulse, and in case of a new variant we will react quickly,” Bennett said.
— Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagIsrael tagNaftali Bennett tagIsrael travel restrictions tagCOVID-19 Israel tagirasel travel vaccine requirements tagisrael covid travel restrictions tagisrael tracvel rules tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers