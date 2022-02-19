Menu

Crime

Multiple people hit with bear spray in foiled box-store robbery: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 8:11 pm
Police say a woman tried stealing power tools from Home Depot on Saturday afternoon, spraying multiple people with bear spray. View image in full screen
Police say a woman tried stealing power tools from Home Depot on Saturday afternoon, spraying multiple people with bear spray. Submitted

Several people were hit with bear spray during a foiled robbery in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, say police.

A woman is in custody after she allegedly tried stealing power tools from Home Depot shortly after 2 p.m.

According to police, the suspect sprayed multiple people with bear spray, but was detained by store staffers. One suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Well-known anti-mandate protest leader skips court date, warrant issued

Police noted the woman also had an outstanding warrant.

She was arrested and transported to the cells.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information that will assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

