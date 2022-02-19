Multiple people hit with bear spray in foiled box-store robbery: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were hit with bear spray during a foiled robbery in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, say police.

A woman is in custody after she allegedly tried stealing power tools from Home Depot shortly after 2 p.m.

According to police, the suspect sprayed multiple people with bear spray, but was detained by store staffers. One suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Police noted the woman also had an outstanding warrant.

She was arrested and transported to the cells.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information that will assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

