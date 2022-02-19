Ukraine receives machine guns, surveillance gear from Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine has received a plane load of machine guns, surveillance gear and rifles as part of a Canadian military assistance package, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

Ukraine has received plane loads of arms and military gear from NATO allies as the country braces for a possible military attack by Russia.

“We received military aid in the form of rifles, machine guns with optical sights, night vision & surveillance devices & military equipment. Thank you for this important & timely decision,” Reznikov wrote in a tweet.

Canada's lethal military aid for Ukraine has arrived. In the face of unwarranted Russian aggression, we stand with Ukraine. For years, we have provided comprehensive aid to support Ukraine, and we will continue to assist our Ukrainian partners as they defend their sovereignty. https://t.co/Xm5BCeT4h5 — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 19, 2022

Explosions in eastern Ukraine

Two regions in eastern Ukraine where government and separatist forces have been fighting since 2014 were hit by more than 1,400 explosions on Friday, monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said, pointing to a surge in shelling.

The two Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions are at the center of a surge in tensions between Moscow and the West over a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

The OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission that is deployed in the conflict zone said it had logged 553 explosions in Donetsk.

A further 860 were reported in neighboring Luhansk. Both numbers were valid as of 1630 GMT on Friday, it said in a statement released late on Saturday.

The monitoring mission confirmed one civilian casualty in a government-controlled area of Donetsk.

It put the total number of ceasefire violations on Friday at more than 1,500 compared with 870 the day before when monitors reported 654 explosions.

