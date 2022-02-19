SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reporting 6 COVID-19 deaths, 45 patient drop in hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2022 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls to maintain Quebec’s vaccination passport' Calls to maintain Quebec’s vaccination passport
Despite the Quebec government’s decision to lift the province's vaccine passport, it will still be required at some businesses and places in the healthcare network past March 14. There are some businesses and organizations that say the March deadline is too quick and plan to continue to require clients and visitors to show proof of vaccination.

Quebec is reporting six more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and a 45-patient drop in hospitalizations on Saturday.

The health department says 1,789 patients are currently in hospital, with 120 of those listed in intensive care, an increase of one.

Health authorities say there are 1,736 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing limited to certain groups, with a test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

READ MORE: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canadian adults

According to the Health Department, 91 per cent of Quebecers five and older have received one dose of vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses while 50 per cent have received a booster dose.

As of Saturday, authorities have opened booster appointments to those aged 12 to 17.

The province estimates just under 518,000 Quebecers aged 18 and older remain unvaccinated.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
