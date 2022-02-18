Nova Scotia saw a record number of landed immigrants in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says a record 9,020 landed immigrants became permanent residents last year.

That’s 19 per cent higher than the previous record set in 2019 — while the number of new permanent residents dropped to just over 3,500 in 2020 largely due to the pandemic.

Immigration Minister Jill Balser says immigrants fuel the provincial economy and have helped make Nova Scotia one-million strong.

The province aims to double its population to two-million by 2060, with a goal to attract 25,000 newcomers per year.

