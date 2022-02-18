Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia saw a record number of landed immigrants in 2021

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone' The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone
Nova Scotia is on the brink of an historic benchmark, with its population about to hit one million. Ross Lord explains what's driving people to the province, and the pros and cons of having a larger population – Nov 26, 2021

Nova Scotia says a record 9,020 landed immigrants became permanent residents last year.

That’s 19 per cent higher than the previous record set in 2019 — while the number of new permanent residents dropped to just over 3,500 in 2020 largely due to the pandemic.

Read more: ‘Significant moment’ as Nova Scotia’s population surpasses 1 million

Immigration Minister Jill Balser says immigrants fuel the provincial economy and have helped make Nova Scotia one-million strong.

The province aims to double its population to two-million by 2060, with a goal to attract 25,000 newcomers per year.

Read more: ‘Remarkable turnaround’: Census figures show the Maritimes are growing rapidly

© 2022 The Canadian Press
