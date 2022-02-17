Kenney to table motion in Alberta Legislature opposing invocation of federal Emergencies Act

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney plans to table a motion opposing the invocation of the Emergencies Act when the Alberta Legislature resumes next week.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Kenney said the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act “disturbs (him) greatly.” He also said the Act sets a dangerous precedent because it allows the federal government to freeze people’s bank accounts without a court order.

“This is outside of our democratic norms and it’s disproportionate. Yes, the law must be enforced, but we can do that in Canada without resorting to these kinds of extreme measures,” said Kenney in the video.

The tweet comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time on Monday in response to the so-called “freedom convoy” that has gripped Ottawa for 21 days.

The act gives the government never-before-used emergency powers to support provinces in ending the blockades and public disorder.

It also comes after four people were charged with conspiracy to murder after an Alberta RCMP raid on the Coutts border blockade.

Kenney has previously disagreed with the use of the Emergencies Act in Alberta, deeming it “not necessary.”

“I think at this point, for the federal government to reach in over top of us without offering anything in particular would frankly be unhelpful,” Kenney said during a press conference on Monday.

“I think we need to find ways to effectively enforce without escalating the situation.”

Two other independent Alberta MLAs have also condemned the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen and Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes also called the use of the act “extreme” in a joint press release published on Thursday.

“Alberta must fully and forcefully push back against Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act,” said Barnes.

The Alberta Legislature is scheduled to resume next Tuesday.