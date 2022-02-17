Calgary police, OHS investigating after commercial vehicle hits mom and child

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary mom and toddler are out of hospital after a truck and trailer lost control in the central northeast Wednesday.

The two people were struck when a flatbed truck with a trailer attached to it rolled down a hill at 4 Ave. N.E. just after 11 a.m.

Calgary police said the truck was parked at a job site along 4A Street N.E. and was being loaded with heavy materials, when it starting moving down the hill.

It struck the back of an SUV that was parked at the intersection. A woman in her 20s was at the rear of the vehicle with her one-year-old child when it was hit.

Investigators say she was pushed into the road and suffered minor injuries. The child was thrown from the Jeep and also suffered minor injuries. A man in his 20s was inside the vehicle at the time and wasn’t hurt.

Both mom and child were taken to hospital but have since been released.

Calgary police, along with Occupational Health and Safety, are investigating and looking for anyone who may have video footage of the crash or any other information.

They’re asked to contact the police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or via Crime Stoppers.