School coaches and volunteers’ dedication remains high, despite reported shortage in Saskatoon

When organized sports returned for student-athletes in junior and high school this past fall after the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people may have wondered what teacher/volunteer and student turnout would be like for teams in Saskatoon.

A recent study done by the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Kinesiology and the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association surveyed a number of people involved with high school sports, and nearly all said they were expecting a shortage of teacher-coaches this year.

“One of the studies we did suggest 80 per cent of administrators were concerned with teacher/coaches coming back. There is a shortage of teachers coming to coach this year for an array of reasons,” said USask College of Kinesiology professor Louise Humbert.

Humbert says mental health, overall well-being, the pandemic and spending more time with their families were some of the top reasons the study found for teachers stepping away from coaching.

However, some coaches, including Walter Murray Collegiate athletics director and coach Brian Thorstad say they haven’t seen that pan out in their respective schools. In fact, Thorstad believes the dedication amongst coaches is at an all-time high.

“When high school sports came back this year, it didn’t seem very hard to get coaches to come back,” Thorstad said. “It has been a really good year for sports in our school and around our city from what I hear.”

Thorstad says coaches strive for more than just wins.

“We want to help push our athletes to succeed outside of the classroom, pursue excellence, and develop lasting relationships with each player. That is the ultimate goal of our coaches,” Thorstad told Global News.

Tommy Douglas Collegiate senior girls basketball head coach Jasmine Jay says she believes there is a shortage of coaches across the city. She adds it does feel great to get back at it after a year off.

“Having the opportunity to coach basketball and get to know players in a different way from the classroom is one of the reasons I love coaching and working with mentors,” said Jay.

The programming the teachers offer and teach to athletes is top-notch and unmatched, Heilman says. It’s their commitment to this that makes the sports year a success.

“These folks are dedicated to providing the best opportunities and best experiences to our athletes. It shows the programming we offer here in Saskatoon is second to none,” said Heilman.

"Coaches do this for no compensation, just the love for sports and athletes."

The winter season of sports, including basketball, is nearing its end, and playoffs loom for both boys’ and girls’ divisions.

