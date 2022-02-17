2 dead, 1 missing after rooming house fire in Wallaceburg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and one person is missing after a rooming house fire erupted early Thursday in southwestern Ontario.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to a three-storey house on Elgin Street in Wallaceburg, Ont., at around 2 a.m.

“It was a very large structure with lots of different rooms,” said Whitney Burk, Chatham-Kent Fire’s public educator. “(Firefighters) did end up transitioning to a defensive attack once it was deemed that the structure was not safe to be entered anymore.”

Read more: 3 taken to hospital after early morning fire tears through northeast London home

Before moving to that defensive attack, a man and a woman were pulled from the house by firefighters but both were later pronounced dead. The man died at the scene, while the woman later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, Burk said.

Story continues below advertisement

The rooming house is said to have several units and one person is considered unaccounted for. Burke said fire officials will be looking in the home for that person, but police are also investigating if that person was even home during the fire.

“We obviously hope that this person is located by the police,” she said.

The cause of the fatal fire is still under investigation. Burk said part of that investigation will determine whether the house had working smoke detectors in all the right places.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been dispatched to the scene.

Chatham-Kent Victim Services will be at the James Street Mission until 5 p.m. Thursday to assess anyone impacted by the fire.

Burke also said supports are also available for firefighters.

“We did not have a fatal fire in 2021 and this fire is our first fatal of 2022,” she said. “It’s difficult for those first responders who were first on scene dealing with a tragedy like this.”

Firefighters remain on scene at 315 Elgin St in Wallaceburg for a structure fire. Station #3 – Wallaceburg was called out just after 2am this morning and arrived on scene within minutes. Crews from Station #2 – Chatham and Wallaceburg volunteer firefighters also responded. pic.twitter.com/MDU0rQZx2V — Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) February 17, 2022

Advertisement