Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Justice for Lacey

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 3:00 am
Lacey Jones-McKnight was killed in Calgary, Alta in October 2012. View image in full screen
Lacey Jones-McKnight was killed in Calgary, Alta in October 2012. Family of Lacey Jones-Mcknight
On a cold, snowy evening in the fall of 2012, a series of 911 calls led Calgary police to multiple scenes.

Read more: Court releases 911 call made on night of Lacey Jones-McKnight’s murder

At one of those locations, investigators made a disturbing discovery — the body of Lacey Jones-McKnight.

As homicide investigators took over the case, they learned the killer made shocking admissions to several people that night.

Read more: First-degree murder conviction upheld for killer of Calgary woman Lacey Jones-McKnight

Follow along on the latest episode of Crime Beat as Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the painstaking lengths forensic investigators went to in an effort to find Justice for Lacey.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

