Crime Beat podcast: Justice for Lacey

On a cold, snowy evening in the fall of 2012, a series of 911 calls led Calgary police to multiple scenes.

At one of those locations, investigators made a disturbing discovery — the body of Lacey Jones-McKnight.

As homicide investigators took over the case, they learned the killer made shocking admissions to several people that night.

Follow along on the latest episode of Crime Beat as Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the painstaking lengths forensic investigators went to in an effort to find Justice for Lacey.

