Canada

Family Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts capacity limits in some indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and cinemas' Ontario lifts capacity limits in some indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and cinemas
Social gatherings have also increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Large venues like sports arenas can now operate at 50 per cent capacity. Marianne Dimain has more.

Even with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Ontario, Guelph residents are still faced with the usual closures and service reductions Monday because of Family Day.

Many businesses are closing their doors and many services are impacted by the holiday.

Read more: Guelph facilities moving to next phase of reopening

Here’s a list of what Guelph residents and visitors to the city can expect on Monday, Feb. 21.

Food and drink

The major grocery stores in the city are shutting down for the day. Independent grocers Rowe Farms and Market Fresh have both confirmed their locations are closed as well.

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations are shut down for the day, but local craft breweries, including Royal City Brewing and Wellington Brewery, have their doors open.

Those looking to dine out should call the restaurant ahead of time to book a reservation.

Click to play video: 'Some Ontario businesses not ready to drop vaccine certificates' Some Ontario businesses not ready to drop vaccine certificates
Some Ontario businesses not ready to drop vaccine certificates

Shopping and businesses

Stone Road Mall and the Walmart locations in the north and south ends are closed for Family Day.

Many other retailers are closing up shop as well, but customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.

Rexall, including its pharmacies on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, is open along with the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.

Banks are closed on Monday as well.

Galaxy Cinemas on Woodlawn Road West is open and showing movies from noon until just after 10 p.m.

Publicly-run facilities and services

There is no waste collection on the holiday Monday and collection is pushed forward one day for the rest of the week. Public drop-off at the waste resource innovation centre is closed.

City hall and administration offices, along with library branches, are locked up for the day.

Some arenas and community centres are closed as well, but the West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre have free programming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Guelph Civic Museum is open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. but McCrae House is closed.

Public Transit

GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule which means no trains coming through Guelph Central Station.

Guelph Transit’s conventional, mobility and Hanlon on-demand bus service is running from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. There is no community on-demand bus service. Schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
