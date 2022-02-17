Menu

Winnipeg man busted for child porn after phone seized in unrelated investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:10 am
Winnipeg police have charged a man with a number of child pornography-related offences.
Winnipeg police have charged a man with a number of child pornography-related offences. File

Winnipeg police have arrested a 29-year-old man after finding child pornography on his cell phone.

Police said the phone was seized during Operation Phoenix, an unrelated 2021 investigation into firearms trafficking that led to gun and drug charges against 12 people.

Read more: Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography

When officers discovered child sexual abuse material on the seized phone, they passed it over to the child exploitation unit.

Jason Dean Bigl is now in custody, facing more than a half-dozen charges related to possessing, distributing and publishing child pornography.

Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says – Jan 28, 2022

 

