Winnipeg man busted for child porn after phone seized in unrelated investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested a 29-year-old man after finding child pornography on his cell phone.

Police said the phone was seized during Operation Phoenix, an unrelated 2021 investigation into firearms trafficking that led to gun and drug charges against 12 people.

Jason Bigl, 29, has been arrested and charged with various child pornography charges. During the course of a firearm and drug investigation (Operation Phoenix), Bigl's phone was seized where Child Sexual Abuse Material was located.

When officers discovered child sexual abuse material on the seized phone, they passed it over to the child exploitation unit.

Jason Dean Bigl is now in custody, facing more than a half-dozen charges related to possessing, distributing and publishing child pornography.

