Winnipeg man busted for child porn after phone seized in unrelated investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested a 29-year-old man after finding child pornography on his cell phone.
Police said the phone was seized during Operation Phoenix, an unrelated 2021 investigation into firearms trafficking that led to gun and drug charges against 12 people.
When officers discovered child sexual abuse material on the seized phone, they passed it over to the child exploitation unit.
Trending Stories
Jason Dean Bigl is now in custody, facing more than a half-dozen charges related to possessing, distributing and publishing child pornography.
Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments