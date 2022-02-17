Heavy rainfall in Brazil’s Petropolis leaves at least 58 dead

Send this page to someone via email

At least 58 people died after heavy rains hit Petropolis, a city in a mountainous region of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, local government officials said on Wednesday (February 16), while rescue teams said several more people were missing.

City streets were flooded by downpours, while landslides also resulted in fatalities after rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.

Drone footage shows damage left behind in the Morro da Oficina neighbourhood. Up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. Fire department and local civil defense teams were working at the site.

Petropolis’ city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is travelling to Russia, said on Twitter he had asked ministers to help the city and the victims of the storm. The governor of Rio de Janiero, Claudio Castro, went to Petropolis on Tuesday (February 15) night.

View image in full screen Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the nation’s central western region and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.