Fire destroys storage shed at Catholic elementary school in Lakefield

Peterborough police are investigating the circumstances of a shed fire at a school in the village of Lakefield on Wednesday night.



Around 8:15 p.m., Selwyn Township firefighters, along with police, responded to St. Paul Catholic Elementary School on Grant Avenue and found a shed engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was a few metres from portables and the school.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a witness reported seeing three people in the area shortly before and after the fire.

Galen Eagle, communications manager with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board, told Global News Peterborough the 10 x 12 fibreglass storage shed contained mostly playground supplies and sports equipment.

The school was not damaged, but he said a nearby portable sustained “minor damage.”

The school remains open and no classes have been impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. City police placed the damage estimate at $10,000 and are treating the fire as a suspected case of arson.

“The school community is very grateful to the Selwyn Fire Department who prevented this fire from spreading to the school building and causing major damage to the nearby portables,” said Eagle in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.