Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor president Jerry Dias goes on medical leave to deal with health issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 7:04 pm
Unifor national president Jerry Dias addresses a news conference in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto. View image in full screen
Unifor national president Jerry Dias addresses a news conference in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

The head of Canada’s largest private-sector union has taken a leave of absence to deal with some health issues.

Unifor president Jerry Dias tweeted that his social media account will be quiet for a while.

Dias says he’s confident that the Unifor leadership team and staff “will continue the important work of the union in my absence.”

Read more: ‘A failed venture’: Unifor president says Canada needs better long-term care system

A note to local union presidents says Dias started a medical leave on Feb. 6.

The outspoken union leader was first elected national president in August 2013 at its founding convention and re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

Trending Stories

National secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says she will work with the union’s elected leadership team in Quebec, Ontario, the West and Atlantic Canada “to ensure the important work of our union carries on, in accordance with Unifor’s constitution.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Unifor tagJerry Dias tagUnifor Jerry Dias tagUnifor President taghealth jerry dias tagjerry dias health tagunifor dias tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers