Canada

Quebec City gives local police more powers ahead of COVID-19 protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 4:58 pm
Hundreds of people demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in front of the legislature, Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Hundreds of people demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in front of the legislature, Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City’s mayor says he’s giving more powers to local police as protesters opposed to COVID-19 health measures are preparing to descend on the provincial capital again this weekend.

Ahead of planned protests in front of the provincial legislature, Mayor Bruno Marchand said Wednesday the city’s executive committee has adopted two measures.

One is a permanent change that will allow the local police to make all decisions regarding traffic, parking and street closures.

Read more: Quebec health experts stress COVID-19 booster shot still necessary despite vaccine passport removal

The other puts in place a ban on outdoor cooking and consuming alcohol in parks and in public spaces that Marchand says will be revisited this summer.

Quebec City police issued 170 tickets and made three arrests during protests in front of the legislature during the first weekend in February.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
