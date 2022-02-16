980 CKNW pays tribute to longtime beloved caller after sudden passing

Send this page to someone via email

980 CKNW has lost one of its most beloved and longtime callers.

Dave, affectionately sometimes known as Motormouth Dave, had been a regular caller on its talk shows for decades. Global News is not reporting his last name due to privacy reasons.

He died suddenly and unexpectedly on Feb. 5.

Speaking on CKNW, host Jill Bennett said even when she used to host the weekend morning news for CKNW, Dave would call in on early Sunday mornings.

“I would often, in that Sunday morning segment, go on and on and just roll with it,” Bennett said.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon hearing that Dave had passed, Bennett said she reached out to other longtime CKNW hosts and newsreaders, such as Gord Macdonald, to ask for their memories.

“He never was angry. He never called up to scream vitriol or obscenities,” Macdonald said.

0:40 B.C. radio legend Warren Barker dies B.C. radio legend Warren Barker dies – Jun 15, 2021

Read more: Longtime CKNW news director Warren Barker dies at age 92

Bennett said she met Dave in person once when he came down to where she was doing live TV hits and had bought coffee for her and the crew.

“Thank you, Dave. Thank you for being a decades-long listener — somebody with so many opinions but no malice, never rude, never mean,” she said. “We will miss you.”