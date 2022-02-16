Menu

Canada

N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-vaccine mandate protesters converge in Fredericton' Anti-vaccine mandate protesters converge in Fredericton
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters have converged on Fredericton and were outside the legislature Friday. But the city was ready: keeping large trucks out of the downtown core and restricting access to many streets. Nathalie Sturgeon has been monitoring the protest all day.

Fredericton’s mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included anti-Semitic and white supremacist symbols.

Kate Rogers wrote on Twitter Wednesday that when she earlier described the protest as peaceful, she meant that it was contained without the use of force.

Rogers says she is “disgusted that antisemitic and white supremacist symbols were used,” and says they have no place in the city or civil society.

Read more: Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery

On Tuesday, Manju Varma, the province’s commissioner on systemic racism, referred to the examples of racist symbolism as “acts of violence.”

Varma said governments must at all times be anti-racist, and to claim neutrality is to be racist.

Premier Blaine Higgs issued a statement Wednesday saying protest actions that promote hate or violence or target specific groups are unacceptable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue' Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue
Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue
© 2022 The Canadian Press
