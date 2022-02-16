Snowmobile driver seriously injured in crash on Middlesex Centre trail: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Middlesex County say the driver of a snowmobile was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Middlesex Centre.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. along a local snowmobile trail in the area of Twelve Mile Road, west of Hyde Park Road.

The crash had involved one snowmobile. The lone driver of the snowmobile involved was taken by paramedics to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police closed the snowmobile trail for a period of time for investigation, but later reopened it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

