Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowmobile driver seriously injured in crash on Middlesex Centre trail: OPP

By Staff 980 CPFL
Posted February 16, 2022 4:12 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police officer. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police will launch Operation Safe Driver from July 11-17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Provincial police in Middlesex County say the driver of a snowmobile was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Middlesex Centre.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. along a local snowmobile trail in the area of Twelve Mile Road, west of Hyde Park Road.

Read more: Fire marshal investigates house fire in Norfolk County that sent person to hospital

The crash had involved one snowmobile. The lone driver of the snowmobile involved was taken by paramedics to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Police closed the snowmobile trail for a period of time for investigation, but later reopened it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County' 2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County
2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County – Jan 31, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagOntario Provincial Police tagMiddlesex County tagSerious Injuries tagSerious Crash tagmiddlesex opp tagLife Threatening Injuries tagSnowmobile Crash tagMiddlesex Centre tagsnowmobile driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers