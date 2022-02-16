Winter storm warning issued for London, Middlesex: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the London and Middlesex region ahead of anticipated freezing rain and heavy snow on Thursday that will result in slick road conditions and reduced visibility.

The storm warning, issued shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, also covers Elgin and Lambton counties, and says that a low pressure system is expected to track northeast across lakes Erie and Ontario Thursday.

Other regions, including Brant, Huron, Perth, and Oxford counties, were under special weather statements Wednesday afternoon for the same system.

“Precipitation will begin as rain (Wednesday) evening and transition to freezing rain Thursday morning and to snow Thursday afternoon. Ice pellets are also possible,” the winter storm warning says.

At least two to five millimetres of ice accumulation are expected as a result of freezing rain Thursday morning and afternoon, while total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall in the afternoon and evening may be heavy at times, and coupled with blowing snow, is expected to result in reduced visibility on the roads, the warning says.

Gusts up to 50 km/h are expected Thursday in London, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures in the afternoon will fall to -4 C feeling like -11 C. The mercury will drop further overnight into Friday to a low of -10 C feeling like -17 C.

“As the track of the low pressure system remains uncertain, precipitation type, timing and amounts may change,” Envnironment Canada says.

Motorists are advised to drive according to the conditions.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8 C, according to the national weather service.

3:41 Ask an Expert: winter driving safety Ask an Expert: winter driving safety – Jan 23, 2022