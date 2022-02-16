Man airlifted to hospital after getting hit by train, Salmon Arm police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man was airlifted to hospital, say Salmon Arm police, after getting hit by a train on Sunday morning.

Police say the man had been walking along some train tracks near Marine Park Drive when a train approached.

The man stepped off the tracks, but wasn’t fully clear of the oncoming train.

“The train kept sounding its horn repeatedly on its approach, but the male did not move further away,” police said in a press release.

The man suffered extensive injuries, police said. B.C. Ambulance Service was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to a major hospital in the Interior to receive care.

RCMP say Canadian Pacific Railway police are investigating.

Police also issued a reminder to keep well clear of all train tracks and uncontrolled crossings, and to not walk on the tracks.

