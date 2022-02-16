Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties arrest man suspected of Rutland break and enters

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 12:48 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
File image of lights on a police cruiser. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a rash of break and enters at unlocked homes in Rutland, B.C.

Kelowna RCMP reminded Rutland residents Feb. 13 to lock their doors after a series of break and enters on the weekend.

Just two days later, on Feb. 15, they arrested a 28-year-old suspect who is currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance. The accused is facing possible charges of break-and-enter-related offences.

Read more: Rutland residents reminded to lock their doors after break and enters

“Our investigators worked around the clock to identify the suspect in these break-and-enters and advance the investigation,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, of the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a residence in the 600 block of Hardie Court.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the resident woke up to find a man in his living room, demanding money. The man fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

The second incident was at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 13 at a residence in the 500 block of Primrose Road while the third incident occurred at 6:08 a.m. that same day at a residence in the 190 block of Poonian Court.

All had a similar suspect – a man in their 20s with a tall, thin build, wearing dark-coloured clothes, a dark-coloured hoodie, gloves and a mask.

