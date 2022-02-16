Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia’s union for paramedics says higher pay needed to help retain workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. paramedics leaving jobs in growing numbers' N.S. paramedics leaving jobs in growing numbers
Paramedics have been leaving their jobs in growing numbers in Nova Scotia in the last three years. Amber Fryday has more – Nov 17, 2021

The union for Nova Scotia’s paramedics says a pay increase similar to one given to some workers in the long-term care sector would help with ongoing retention issues.

Last week, the provincial government announced a 23 per cent wage increase for continuing care workers in an attempt to help alleviate capacity pressures in the health system partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Nova Scotia to raise continuing care assistants’ wages by 23 per cent

Kevin MacMullin, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, says although highly trained, Nova Scotia’s paramedics are among the lowest paid in North America.

MacMullin told the legislature’s public accounts committee today that as a result, paramedics are moving to other professions in the health sector or to other jurisdictions, while others who can are simply retiring because they are being overworked.

Story continues below advertisement

He says at a minimum the health system could use another 250 paramedics to help bolster the ranks and offering higher salaries would help to attract and keep more workers.

The paramedics last contract was reached with the help of an arbitrator in February 2020 and runs until Oct. 31, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Few N.S. Hospitals meet paramedics’ patient offload goal, system overhaul needed' Few N.S. Hospitals meet paramedics’ patient offload goal, system overhaul needed
Few N.S. Hospitals meet paramedics’ patient offload goal, system overhaul needed – Apr 1, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Paramedics tagNova Scotia paramedics tagInternational Union of Operating Engineers Local 727 tagNova Scotia's paramedics pay tagNS paramedics tagNS paramedics pay tagparamedics retention tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers