Dr. Oetker workers take to the picket line outside London, Ont. plant

Unionized workers at the Dr. Oetker pizza plant in southeast London, Ont., hit the picket line on Wednesday morning after rejecting the company’s final contract offer over the weekend, with one union representative describing the relationship between the two sides as being “toxic.”

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 175, which represents approximately 251 workers at the plant, entered legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after voting against the offer from the company on Saturday.

As gusts of wind hit Wednesday morning, workers could be seen picketing outside the main entrance of the factory, located on Dr. Oetker Gate, just southwest of Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Roughly 64 per cent of members at the plant, 162, voted on Saturday, with just over half, 91, voting to reject the deal, said Fred Teeple, a union representative with the local, in an interview outside the facility.

“One of the main issues, I believe, is wages. These workers have worked tirelessly through this pandemic, coming to work every day, making sure they’re putting food on the table for families. They believe, and we believe, and we support them, that there should be more money on the table.”

Union members at the plant gave their negotiating committee an 88 per cent strike mandate in November, UFCW Local 175 said in a statement Tuesday. Workers at the plant joined UFCW in 2018.

“The committee returned to the bargaining table seeking equal increases across the board for the employees at the plant, as well as higher wage increases in each year of the proposed agreement term,” the statement read.

Asked whether wages were the main sticking point in the talks, Teeple replied: “there’s lots of sticking points.”

“Obviously, the relationship between members and the employer is kind of toxic, so we want that addressed as well. Plus health and safety is a thing that is a big sticking point,” both for COVID-19 and in general, he said.

“Everyone’s unified,” he said of the workers on the picket line. “People want a better offer from the employer.”

The Dr. Oetker plant opened in 2014 and manufactures millions of frozen pizzas every year for the German multinational. The facility is described by the UFCW as a “production hub for the company’s North American pizza operations.”

“These members are out here. We hope we get the public’s support. Hopefully, we can get back to the table at some point and work these issues out,” Teeple said.

Global News reached out to Dr. Oetker about the strike, but the company declined to comment.

— with files from Scott Monich