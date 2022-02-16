Menu

Lower Trent Conservation issues flood outlook statement for Northumberland County, Quinte West

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 11:24 am
A flood outlook statement has been issued by the Lower Trent Conservation. View image in full screen
A flood outlook statement has been issued by the Lower Trent Conservation. Lower Trent Conservation/Facebook file

A winter storm system beginning Thursday night has prompted the Lower Trent Conservation to issue a flood outlook statement for its watershed jurisdiction.

The statement is in effect for the LTC watershed region, which includes waterbodies from Grafton in Northumberland County to Quinte West and from Lake Ontario to Rice Lake and east to Centre Hastings.

Though widespread flooding is not anticipated, the conservation authority said that the storm over the next 36 hours may bring between 25 to 40 millimetres of precipitation, mostly in the form of rain, and that temperatures will be above average in the high single digits. The combination may lead to higher flows on waterways, and “nuisance flooding,” the authority said.

Read more: Peterborough region can expect ‘messy mix of wintry’ weather: Environment Canada

“The precipitation along with frozen ground conditions and snowmelt from the increased temperatures have the potential for higher flows on local streams with nuisance flooding in low-lying areas,” the authority said Wednesday morning.

Stream flows and levels across the Lower Trent watershed region are average or slightly above average for this time of year, the authority said.

“While the potential dangers presented by rivers, small streams and open ditches never cease to exist, they are of particular concern at this time of the year,” the authority said. “Water currents are strong and temperatures dangerously cold. Based on weather forecasts for heavy rain, snowmelt or high wind, a change in conditions on local waterways is possible.”

The authority advises that during the high flows, water banks may be unsafe for recreational users such as anglers, hikers, children and pets.

“Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children and pets away from all waterways. Areas around dams, culverts and bridges should be avoided at all times.”

The flood outlook will be in effect until Monday, Feb. 21. Daily water level updates are available at www.LTC.on.ca If you have concerns about water levels, contact LTC at (613) 394-4829.

