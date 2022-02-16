Kingston Police warn consumers about phishing emails that promise deals on CBD products

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police say they see a rise in activity online in which cybercriminals are using the promise of incredible deals on cannabidiol (CBD) in hopes of getting victims to click on malicious links.

Cannabidiol is a derivative of cannabis and is often associated with use for stress relief.

Kingston Police say the alleged scammers are sending phishing emails advertising CBD sales, and the websites they redirect you to are not safe.

Police say that falling for one of these scams could result in stolen money, breach of sensitive information, and malware installed on your computer.

CBD products are available are regulated cannabis stores across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Saskatchewan cannabis prices plummet Saskatchewan cannabis prices plummet