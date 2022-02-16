Menu

Canada

Kingston Police warn consumers about phishing emails that promise deals on CBD products

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 9:57 am
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

Kingston Police say they see a rise in activity online in which cybercriminals are using the promise of incredible deals on cannabidiol (CBD) in hopes of getting victims to click on malicious links.

Cannabidiol is a derivative of cannabis and is often associated with use for stress relief.

Kingston Police say the alleged scammers are sending phishing emails advertising CBD sales, and the websites they redirect you to are not safe.

Police say that falling for one of these scams could result in stolen money, breach of sensitive information, and malware installed on your computer.

CBD products are available are regulated cannabis stores across the country.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
