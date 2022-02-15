1 person transported to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto stabbing: police

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing in the Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.
Police said three victims were located with injuries.
Emergency Medical Services told Global News three patients were assessed, and one person was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threating injuries.
Trending Stories
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments