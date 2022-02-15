Menu

Crime

1 person transported to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto stabbing: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 7:31 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing in the Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Police said three victims were located with injuries.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News three patients were assessed, and one person was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threating injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

