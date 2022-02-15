Help sought by Penticton RCMP in identifying suspected credit card thief

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly linked to stolen credit cards.

On Tuesday, Penticton RCMP released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a 40-year-old female with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair.

According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s workplace on Nov. 9, stole her purse, then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across the city.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said RCMP Const. Dayne Lyons.

“If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

If you have information regarding the identity of the person, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

