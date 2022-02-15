Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Help sought by Penticton RCMP in identifying suspected credit card thief

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 6:25 pm
A security camera photo of the suspect taken on Nov. 11, 2021, just before 9:30 a.m. View image in full screen
A security camera photo of the suspect taken on Nov. 11, 2021, just before 9:30 a.m. Penticton RCMP

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly linked to stolen credit cards.

On Tuesday, Penticton RCMP released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a 40-year-old female with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair.

According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s workplace on Nov. 9, stole her purse, then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across the city.

Read more: Penticton prolific offender arrested again

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said RCMP Const. Dayne Lyons.

Trending Stories

“If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information regarding the identity of the person, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes' City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes
City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes – Feb 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagpenticton rcmp tagstolen credit cards tagPenticton suspect tagstolen credit card suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers