Canada

Edmonton Elks sign defensive lineman Jordan Reaves

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'New Edmonton Elks president & CEO Victor Cui on returning home, plans for football team' New Edmonton Elks president & CEO Victor Cui on returning home, plans for football team
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos about the Edmonton Elks.

The Edmonton Elks signed veteran Canadian defensive lineman Jordan Reaves on Tuesday.

Reaves, 32, spent the entire 2021 season on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ injured list recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. In 2019, Reaves suffered a serious knee injury during training camp that forced him to miss the entire campaign.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughrider Jordan Reaves is using his platform to speak out

The six-foot-five, 230-pound Winnipeg native appeared in 17 regular-season games with Saskatchewan in 2018, registering 12 special-teams tackles.

Reaves joined the Riders in 2016 and played 22 career regular-season games with the CFL club, registering 14 special-teams tackles.

