Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fleming College says property off limits for planned Peterborough convoy

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 4:49 pm
A "slow-roll" convoy is being planned in Peterborough on Feb. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A "slow-roll" convoy is being planned in Peterborough on Feb. 19, 2022. JMC

Fleming College and its president say its property will not be used for a planned convoy in Peterborough this weekend.

On Facebook, a group called “Peterborough Freedom Rally Convoy” is planning a “friendly and safe protest” convoy event in the city on Saturday, Feb. 19. The public group currently has over 200 members.

Read more: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for 1st time to aid convoy blockade response

The event invites participants to first meet at Fleming College’s back parking lot at Dobbin Road. The “slow-roll” convoy intends to head west on Lansdowne Street before going north on Ashburnham Drive and then travel along Parkhill Road before heading south on George Street towards the city’s downtown core.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the college issued a statement that it neither received permission for the convoy to use its parking lot nor will permission be granted.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the safety our students, including those living on campus, we ask organizers to find an alternate location,” Fleming stated on its social media pages.

College president Maureen Adamson also echoed the sentiments on her Twitter feed.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to the City of Peterborough and the Peterborough Police Service for comment.

Last month, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board requested police assistance to monitor a convoy which was heading to Ottawa to take part in the truckers’ protest. Plans were originally to use the parking lot at Crestwood Secondary School, however, the school board said permission was not granted.

Story continues below advertisement

The convoy of transport trucks and other vehicles instead lined up along Sherbrooke Street in front of the school before leaving on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 29.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigns amid ‘freedom convoy’ blockade' Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigns amid ‘freedom convoy’ blockade
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagCity of Peterborough tagFleming College tagConvoy tagtruckers convoy tagslow roll convoy tagPeterborough convoy tagPeterborough truckers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers