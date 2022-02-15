Menu

Crime

Fatal crash on Montreal’s Highway 25 prompts provincial police investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 11:40 am
A Quebec provincial police vehicle is shown in this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police vehicle is shown in this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo. The CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A driver has died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on Highway 25 in the eastern end of Montreal.

The age and identity of the woman have not yet been revealed by Quebec provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec said the driver of a pickup truck, which was towing a trailer, lost control behind the wheel around 7 a.m. on Highway 25 North.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

Police say the pickup truck crossed the median onto the southbound lanes of the highway before colliding with the sports utility vehicle the woman was driving.

The victim’s death was confirmed at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but he was still taken to hospital as a preventive measure. He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash, but they have ruled out impaired driving and slippery road conditions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
