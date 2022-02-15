Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health Minister expected to make major changes to border measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada says update on border restrictions coming next week' COVID-19: Canada says update on border restrictions coming next week
WATCH: Canada says update on border restrictions coming next week

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST.

Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada and people travelling within the country by plane, passenger train or boat must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions.

Trending Stories

Right now vaccinated international travellers are subject to COVID-19 test requirements before they cross the border, and potentially again once they arrive at a Canadian airport.

Read more: Federal government reviewing border measures as Omicron wave eases

Travellers who have been outside Canada or the United States are also required to quarantine until their post-arrival test comes back negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Duclos suggested at a news conference last week the measures would be tweaked, saying the worst of the Omicron wave is now behind us.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
covid-19 travel tagCanada-U.S. Border tagcanada border tagCanadian border tagcovid-19 travel restrictions tagCOVID-19 border restrictions tagCanada-U.S. Border Travel tagcovid-19 border measures tagCanadian border COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers