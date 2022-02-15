Health Minister expected to make major changes to border measures

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST.

Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada and people travelling within the country by plane, passenger train or boat must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions.

Right now vaccinated international travellers are subject to COVID-19 test requirements before they cross the border, and potentially again once they arrive at a Canadian airport.

Travellers who have been outside Canada or the United States are also required to quarantine until their post-arrival test comes back negative.

Duclos suggested at a news conference last week the measures would be tweaked, saying the worst of the Omicron wave is now behind us.