Byelection being held in northern Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca

Voters in the northern Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca go to the polls today to decide who will fill the vacant seat at the legislature.

The candidates are: Clint Arnason for the Buffalo Party, Georgina Jolibois for the New Democratic Party, Jim Lemaigre for the Saskatchewan Party and Darwin Roy as an Independent.

Preliminary results are expected later tonight after polls close at 8 p.m.

Elections Saskatchewan says byelections historically see less turnout than general elections.

It says there were 933 people who participated in advanced voting this year compared to 1,070 who voted ahead of the 2020 general election.

Another 40 people registered to vote by mail, with those ballots being counted on Thursday.

The seat has been vacant since last August when former NDP member Buckley Belanger resigned from the provincial legislature to seek the federal Liberal nomination.

The Saskatchewan Party currently holds 47 seats in the legislature and the NDP 12. There is one independent MLA and one seat is vacant.

The spring sitting of the legislature is scheduled to start on March 7.

— with files from Global News

