Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier Scott Moe says Emergencies Act not needed in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 4:46 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government does not support the federal government invoking the Emergencies Act. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government does not support the federal government invoking the Emergencies Act. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal Emergencies Act is not needed in the province.

He said that while the illegal blockades in parts of the country must end, police have sufficient tools to enforce the law.

Read more: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for 1st time to aid convoy blockade response, sources say

“Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act,” Moe posted Monday on Twitter.

“If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows.”

Trudeau spoke with premiers Monday about potentially invoking the act — which allows a government to invoke temporary measures including barring people from gathering or travelling to certain locations — as convoy protesters remain encamped in Ottawa.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Premier François Legault has also come out against the act being applied in his province.

Read more: Quebec premier tells Trudeau not to apply Emergencies Act in Quebec

The premiers of Alberta and Manitoba have also said the added powers are not needed in their provinces.

The federal government has never used the Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988. The War Measures Act was only used three times, including during the FLQ crisis in October 1970 in Quebec — which allowed Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s government to suspend civil liberties.

The Emergencies Act is more limited in scope, though. All measures invoked under it comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

— with files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa' Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa
Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagScott Moe tagSaskatchewan Government tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagTrucker convoy news tagtrucker convoy updates tagEmergencies Act tagCanada Emergencies Act tagottawa blockades tagjustin trudeau convoy tagottawa police blockades tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers