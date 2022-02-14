Menu

Politics

Manitoba creates expert panel to weigh in on immigration policies

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 5:41 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. Global News

Manitoba is assembling a panel of experts to inspire new ideas for the province’s immigration policies.

The new Immigration Advisory Council will pitch improvements to bolster immigration and draw in qualified workers from abroad.

Click to play video: '‘We need to grow immigration,’ Manitoba premier says in state of the province address' ‘We need to grow immigration,’ Manitoba premier says in state of the province address
‘We need to grow immigration,’ Manitoba premier says in state of the province address – Dec 2, 2021

The province’s premier, Heather Stefanson, said a bold plan is already in place.

“We know immigration and a diverse workforce contributes to a strong economy,” said Stefanson in a release.

Read more: ‘It’s about money, not people’: Immigration experts describe human smuggling business

“This new advisory council will help us look at new and innovative ways to continue to be a welcoming new home for all newcomers, including refugees and international students, a dynamic destination for immigration and business investors, and an attractive place for people to come to build a life of opportunity and prosperity for themselves and their family.”

According to Minister Jon Reyes, this new initiative builds off Manitoba’s Provincial Nominee Program, which brings thousands of workers to Manitoba every year.

Read more: Okanagan woman born overseas to military parent struggling to get B.C. ID

“More than 165,000 nominees and their families have immigrated to Manitoba from all over the world since the program began,” said Reyes.

“This year’s number of nominees is the highest since the program was established, and we know these new Manitobans will use their skills and training to contribute to the long-term economic recovery and growth of our province.”

Read more: Census 2021: Squamish, B.C. among fastest-growing communities in Canada

The advisory council aims to enhance the program while attracting more investors, strengthening Manitoba’s settlement and integration services, and encouraging those who come to remain.

“Manitoba was a pioneer with the provincial nominee program and has always been at the forefront of implementing innovative changes to Canada’s immigration system,” said Stefanson.

Read more: New awareness campaign reaches out to immigrant, refugee voters in Manitoba

“While we’re very proud of these results, we know there are different areas of the labour market that need people with very specific skills to enable them to grow further.

“The advisory council will be reviewing the current Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program criteria and offer suggestions to help streamline processes to get people to Manitoba and have them join the workforce and their communities as soon as possible.”

