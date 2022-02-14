Menu

Crime

Craig James trial: former Speaker of B.C. legislature doesn’t recall retirement payout documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2022 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial of former B.C. legislature clerk focuses on gift shop' Trial of former B.C. legislature clerk focuses on gift shop
The government official who coordinates the B.C. legislature gift shop has testified at the fraud and breach of trust trial of former legislative clerk Craig James, telling the court the gift shop does not generally sell the type of items James bought, ostensibly for the shop, when he travelled abroad. Grace Ke reports.

A former Speaker of British Columbia’s legislature says he doesn’t remember seeing many of the documents outlining retirement and financial benefits linked to a breach-of-trust trial.

Bill Barisoff told the B.C. Supreme Court trial of the former clerk of the legislature Craig James that he only saw some documents connected with benefits after the RCMP began investigating James, and when letters and memos were sent to him by the Crown.

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer in relation to allegations that he used his position for personal gain.

Read more: Craig James trial: B.C. Speaker, adviser yelled at staff during misspending investigation

The trial heard testimony earlier that James told the deputy clerk that based on legal advice Barisoff had determined that James was eligible for the $258,000 retirement benefit.

James was escorted from the legislature in 2018 amid a police investigation into allegations involving the retirement benefit, travel expense claims and the purchase of a wood splitter and trailer with public funds.

Barisoff says he was not involved in approving James’s travel expenses, which would have been handled by a committee though he does not recall its name.

Click to play video: 'Notorious wood-splitter focus of testimony at trial of former B.C. legislature clerk' Notorious wood-splitter focus of testimony at trial of former B.C. legislature clerk
Notorious wood-splitter focus of testimony at trial of former B.C. legislature clerk – Feb 2, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
