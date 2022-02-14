Menu

Canada

Some Manitoba legislature protesters heading home amid plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:42 pm
Organizers say they determined the Manitoba legislature was no longer the most appropriate place to advocate against COVID-19 restrictions in light of the province's Friday announcement to lift them over the next few weeks. View image in full screen
Organizers say they determined the Manitoba legislature was no longer the most appropriate place to advocate against COVID-19 restrictions in light of the province's Friday announcement to lift them over the next few weeks. John Woods / The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s timeline to drop masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates by mid-March is convincing some protesting outside the Manitoba Legislative Building to go home.

Organizers of the so-called Winnipeg Freedom Convoy say they decided Sunday night to end their part of the demonstration.

The group made the announcement in a statement on Monday, saying some had already left the area to rejoin their families.

Read more: Premier Stefanson says federal Emergencies Act shouldn’t be applied in Manitoba

Organizers determined the legislature was no longer the most appropriate place to advocate against COVID-19 restrictions, they said, in light of the province’s Friday announcement to lift them over the next few weeks.

However, some long-haul truckers are staying on site to continue voicing their concerns over federal COVID-19 rules they say are preventing them from returning to work.

The statement says that demonstration will take on a new leadership team.

