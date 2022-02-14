Some Manitoba legislature protesters heading home amid plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s timeline to drop masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates by mid-March is convincing some protesting outside the Manitoba Legislative Building to go home.

Organizers of the so-called Winnipeg Freedom Convoy say they decided Sunday night to end their part of the demonstration.

The group made the announcement in a statement on Monday, saying some had already left the area to rejoin their families.

Organizers determined the legislature was no longer the most appropriate place to advocate against COVID-19 restrictions, they said, in light of the province’s Friday announcement to lift them over the next few weeks.

However, some long-haul truckers are staying on site to continue voicing their concerns over federal COVID-19 rules they say are preventing them from returning to work.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says that demonstration will take on a new leadership team.

3:36 Manitoba trucking company using unvaccinated drivers for Canadian routes Manitoba trucking company using unvaccinated drivers for Canadian routes