Canada

Witnesses sought after Markham collision that left pedestrian critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:21 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after a collision in Markham last week that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Police said that on Friday at around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to Mingay and 16th avenues for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a grey Audi A4.

The victim, a 56-year-old Markham man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and wasn’t injured.

Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing and called on any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

