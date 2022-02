Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton woman is pumped about her recent Scratch and Win windfall.

Chantel Manjarrez recently won $50,000 from BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket that she bought from the Skaha Lake Husky.

Now she has big plans for some new workout equipment.

“It’s so nice,” she said. “This ticket was a gift and I’m very grateful.”

