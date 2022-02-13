Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Temp Category

Missing girl last seen in Winnipeg’s North End, police say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 1:37 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the early morning of Feb. 7.

Winnipeg police say 13-year-old Halena Shingoose was last seen in the city’s North End early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 7.
Winnipeg police say 13-year-old Halena Shingoose was last seen in the city’s North End early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 7. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Police say Halena Shingoose was last seen at roughly 3 a.m. in the city’s North End.

Trending Stories

She’s described as five-foot-seven in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family continues to hold out hope in search for missing Winnipeg man

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs' New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs
New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs – Feb 26, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagmissing person tagMissing tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMissing Teen tagMissing Girl tagMissing Persons Unit tagGirl tagWinnipeg North End tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers