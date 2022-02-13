Missing girl last seen in Winnipeg’s North End, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the early morning of Feb. 7.

Winnipeg police say 13-year-old Halena Shingoose was last seen in the city’s North End early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 7. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Police say Halena Shingoose was last seen at roughly 3 a.m. in the city’s North End.

She’s described as five-foot-seven in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

