Missing girl last seen in Winnipeg’s North End, police say

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the early morning of Feb. 7.
Police say Halena Shingoose was last seen at roughly 3 a.m. in the city’s North End.
She’s described as five-foot-seven in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
