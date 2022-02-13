Menu

Canada

QEW closures persist as convoy protests continue near Peace Bridge in Niagara: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Police close Fort Erie bound lanes of QEW as convoy heads towards Peace Bridge' Trucker protests: Police close Fort Erie bound lanes of QEW as convoy heads towards Peace Bridge
WATCH: Trucker protests – Police close Fort Erie-bound lanes of QEW as convoy heads towards Peace Bridge

Police in Niagara say the closures along Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) “remain in place” on Sunday as protests in solidarity with anti-mandate demonstrations in Ottawa persist near the Peace Bridge border crossing between Fort Erie, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y.

In an email to Global News Sunday afternoon, Stephanie Sabourin a spokesperson for the Niagara Regional Police, said there are a “small numbers of protesters” but “no issues or concerns.”

Read more: Niagara police working to ‘manage’ protesters near Peace Bridge, lanes of QEW closed

Sabourin added that the Peace Bridge “remains open” to traffic.

“At this time, no charges have been laid,” the email reads.

On Saturday, the force said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a closure of the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW.

In an email that afternoon, Niagara Police told Global News the force was “working with local law enforcement partners on the Canadian side of the border to manage a convoy that had travelled along the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW) earlier this morning towards the Peace Bridge.”

Click to play video: 'Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says protesters are harming our country' Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says protesters are harming our country
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says protesters are harming our country

The protesters are demonstrating in solidarity with the so-called “freedom convoy” anti-mandate demonstrations taking place in Ottawa and across the country.

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border have since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

