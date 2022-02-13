Menu

Winnipeggers urged to help locate missing man who requires ‘immediate’ medical care

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 11:36 am
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating Dale Bighetty, who went missing near Health Sciences Centre Saturday evening, and requires immediate medical care.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating Dale Bighetty, who went missing near Health Sciences Centre Saturday evening, and requires immediate medical care. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who went missing Saturday evening, as frigid temperatures descended on the city and Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning.

Police say 39-year-old Dale Bighetty was last seen near McDermot Avenue and Pearl Street, near Health Sciences Centre.

He’s described as five-foot-eight in height with a slim build, short dark hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black hoody, blue jeans and brown boots at the time he went missing.

In addition, police say Bighetty has significant difficulty communicating and may not respond when called by name.

Those in the downtown area are urged to check their sheds, garages, under decks and in parked vehicles, as it’s possible he may have sought shelter overnight.

Police are concerned for Bighetty’s wellbeing, as he needs “immediate and ongoing” medical care.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the police service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Cold weekend: Feb. 11 Manitoba weather outlook' Cold weekend: Feb. 11 Manitoba weather outlook
Cold weekend: Feb. 11 Manitoba weather outlook
