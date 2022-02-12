Obby Khan wins PC Fort Whyte nomination

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-day voting process the PC Party of Manitoba has announced Obby Khan as the official candidate to represent the party in the Fort Whyte by-election.

“I’m very honoured that the members in Fort Whyte put their trust in me to represent our party,” said Khan.

The Fort Whyte seat became vacant recently when outgoing PC leader Brian Pallister announced his resignation. The PC Fort Whyte constituency association membership more than doubled in the month prior to the vote.

“Obby is a fantastic candidate and a strong community leader. I’d also like to thank all three candidates, their families and their supporters who ran for nomination and for believing in our party and our movement,” said Heather Stefanson, leader of the PC Party of Manitoba.

Congratulations to Obby Khan (@obbykhan60), your next PC candidate in Fort Whyte! #mbpoli #ProgressingTogether pic.twitter.com/smCw3xL2dU — PC Party of Manitoba (@PC_Manitoba) February 13, 2022

Khan beat two other nominees, Melanie Maher and Dr. Navroop Warriach.

He’ll go up against NDP`s Trudy Schroeder and Liberal Willard Reaves, according to Elections Canada.

During the announcement, Stefanson said the PC party has made a number of priorities moving foward:

• Reducing the backlogs for surgical diagnostic tests

• Strengthen health care so it is there when you need it

• Bolster education to prepare our kids for success

• Address the labour shortage through expanded immigration

• Lead Canada’s economic recovery