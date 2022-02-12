$100K reward offered for info leading to arrest in chairlift arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A six-figure reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for torching part of a ski lift in B.C.’s southeast region.

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies announced the $100,000 reward this week. The lift-control building for the Northstar quad chair was torched on Dec. 18, 2021.

KAR says the fire broke out on Dec. 18, around 3 a.m., destroying the lift-control building. The building is adjacent to the upper terminal of the North Star express lift, which is the main ski lift on the front side of the resort.

In early January, Kimberley RCMP issued a statement saying they believe the fire was deliberately set.

KAR says the information leading to the reward must be provided directly to the RCMP in Kimberley, not to either the resort or Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

“KAR/RCR appreciates the RCMP’s efforts in this investigation and are assisting and supporting them in any way we can, including offering this $100,000 reward,” the resort said in a press release.

“KAR/RCR has been communicating with the RCMP about offering the reward since the day the fire was determined to be arson.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

