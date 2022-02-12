Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100K reward offered for info leading to arrest in chairlift arson investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 5:31 pm
Fire destroyed the lift control building for the North Star Express quad chair at the Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Fire destroyed the lift control building for the North Star Express quad chair at the Kimberley Alpine Resort. Kimberley Alpine Resort

A six-figure reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for torching part of a ski lift in B.C.’s southeast region.

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies announced the $100,000 reward this week. The lift-control building for the Northstar quad chair was torched on Dec. 18, 2021.

Read more: B.C. resort gets creative to stay open after suspicious fire takes out main chairlift

KAR says the fire broke out on Dec. 18, around 3 a.m., destroying the lift-control building. The building is adjacent to the upper terminal of the North Star express lift, which is the main ski lift on the front side of the resort.

In early January, Kimberley RCMP issued a statement saying they believe the fire was deliberately set.

Story continues below advertisement

KAR says the information leading to the reward must be provided directly to the RCMP in Kimberley, not to either the resort or Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre' Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre
Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre

“KAR/RCR appreciates the RCMP’s efforts in this investigation and are assisting and supporting them in any way we can, including offering this $100,000 reward,” the resort said in a press release.

“KAR/RCR has been communicating with the RCMP about offering the reward since the day the fire was determined to be arson.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Langley car dealership offering reward after vehicles and key vault stolen' Langley car dealership offering reward after vehicles and key vault stolen
Langley car dealership offering reward after vehicles and key vault stolen – Jan 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagArson tagKootenays tagKimberley tagEast Kootenay tagResorts Of The Canadian Rockies tagkimberley alpine resort tagKimberley RCMP tagBC arson tagarson reward tagchairlift arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers