Convoy returns to London, Ont. Saturday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2022 3:09 pm
london trucker convoy feb 12 2022 View image in full screen
A trucker convoy is gathered at a south end London, Ont., parking lot on Feb. 12, 2022. Scott Monich/980 CFPL

A trucker convoy is set to return to London, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

The convoy visited the city last Saturday. London police reported traffic disruptions and several road closures.

Read more: Truck convoy draws large crowd in London, Ont. on Thursday

According to a post on Facebook, the convoy was set to gather at 2 p.m. at a parking lot located at 4350 Wellington Road South.

The convoy was set to begin at 3 p.m. starting in the south end on Wellington Road.

London police had reported another convoy earlier in the day.

Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, police reported another convoy that had travelled through the city. They say there were no traffic disruptions.

Read more: Ontario freezes funds from GiveSendGo trucker convoy fundraiser

Police have closed several roads in downtown, including:

  • Eastbound Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street
  • Southbound Wellington Street from Central Avenue
  • Southbound Waterloo Street from Central Avenue
  • Westbound Princess Avenue and Dufferin Avenue from Waterloo Street
  • Northbound Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Queens Avenue
  • Westbound Commissioners Road to Adelaide Street
  • Eastbound Baseline Road at Wellington Road

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Windsor police begin clearing out Ambassador Bridge blockade' Trucker protests: Windsor police begin clearing out Ambassador Bridge blockade
