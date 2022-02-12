Convoy returns to London, Ont. Saturday

A trucker convoy is set to return to London, Ont., Saturday afternoon.
The convoy visited the city last Saturday. London police reported traffic disruptions and several road closures.
According to a post on Facebook, the convoy was set to gather at 2 p.m. at a parking lot located at 4350 Wellington Road South.
The convoy was set to begin at 3 p.m. starting in the south end on Wellington Road.
London police had reported another convoy earlier in the day.
Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, police reported another convoy that had travelled through the city. They say there were no traffic disruptions.
Police have closed several roads in downtown, including:
- Eastbound Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street
- Southbound Wellington Street from Central Avenue
- Southbound Waterloo Street from Central Avenue
- Westbound Princess Avenue and Dufferin Avenue from Waterloo Street
- Northbound Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Queens Avenue
- Westbound Commissioners Road to Adelaide Street
- Eastbound Baseline Road at Wellington Road
