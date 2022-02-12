Convoy returns to London, Ont. Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A trucker convoy is set to return to London, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

The convoy visited the city last Saturday. London police reported traffic disruptions and several road closures.

According to a post on Facebook, the convoy was set to gather at 2 p.m. at a parking lot located at 4350 Wellington Road South.

The convoy was set to begin at 3 p.m. starting in the south end on Wellington Road.

London police had reported another convoy earlier in the day.

Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, police reported another convoy that had travelled through the city. They say there were no traffic disruptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario freezes funds from GiveSendGo trucker convoy fundraiser

Police have closed several roads in downtown, including:

Eastbound Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street

Southbound Wellington Street from Central Avenue

Southbound Waterloo Street from Central Avenue

Westbound Princess Avenue and Dufferin Avenue from Waterloo Street

Northbound Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Queens Avenue

Westbound Commissioners Road to Adelaide Street

Eastbound Baseline Road at Wellington Road

More to come.