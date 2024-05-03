Man in hospital after crash with semi on North Perimeter, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a crash in a busy area along the North Perimeter Highway Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident took place around 3:30 p.m., when a small car that was stopped at a traffic light at the Wenzel Road intersection was hit from behind by a semi.

A 47-year-old man from the RM of Brokenhead was rushed to hospital via STARS air ambulance in critical condition. As of Friday afternoon, RCMP didn’t have an update on his condition.

The driver of the semi, a 25-year-old Winnipegger, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Mounties continue to investigate.